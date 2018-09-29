WWE News: WWE Teases The Return of The Brothers of Destruction

What a dream match this could potentially be!

What's the story?

There has been a strong buzz around the return of Shawn Michaels to the ring at Crown Jewel. The rumour is that DX will face off against the Brothers of Destruction in a dream match.

The rumours have been lend more credence through the fact that WWE has been teasing the dream match on their very own Instagram account. It's obvious that the events at Super Show-Down next weekend will lead to this dream match being set up in due time.

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels retired from the ring after a fantastic match at WrestleMania 26. Unlike other superstars who returned to the ring since, Michaels has remained retired thus far.

Michaels will be in Triple H's corner when The Game takes on The Undertaker in a dream match. Kane will be in his brother, The Undertaker's corner. This is supposed to be the setup for this huge tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel.

The heart of the matter

This Instagram post is not a confirmation of the fact that this match will certainly happen. However, if you club it with the rumours that have been doing the rounds on the internet, it certainly does seem like this match could possibly transpire soon.

It does seem unlikely that WWE would tease a match of this nature unless the match were actually scheduled to take place down the line someday. With one week to go until Super Show-Down, let's see what Shawn Michaels' return brings to the table. He is scheduled to be on RAW this week.

What's next?

The events at Super Show-Down will certainly have a bearing on this future match. Stay tuned for more developments as they happen by visiting Sportskeeda Wrestling. We will bring you more WWE news and rumours, as they happen.

Are you excited about the return of Shawn Michaels? Let us know in the comments.