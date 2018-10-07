WWE News: WWE teases The Rock's appearance on SmackDown 1000

The Rock could make his grand return to the WWE

WWE and Hollywood icon, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, could very well make his grand return to WWE TV on the upcoming 1000th episode of SmackDown, as indicated by WWE's official Twitter handle.

Since departing from the WWE to focus on his career in Hollywood, former World Champion The Rock has been making sporadic appearances for the WWE and last competed in a WWE ring way back at WrestleMania 29, when he unsuccessfully defended his WWE Title against John Cena in a rematch from WM 28.

Since his title loss to Cena at ‘Mania 29, The Rock has made a few occasional appearances for WWE and last appeared at WrestleMania 32, where he and his former arch-rival John Cena had a short confrontation with The Wyatt Family.

WWE SmackDown's upcoming 1000th episode promises to be a celebratory moment for the blue brand and will certainly feature some of the biggest WWE icons, including the likes of Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and the returning Batista- who will reunite Evolution for one night only for the first time in four years.

However, it now seems like one of SmackDown's own homegrown heroes, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has had several memorable moments on the blue brand in the past, could be returning home for the first time in almost two years as part of SmackDown 1000.

WWE recently took to their Twitter handle and teased a potential appearance for The Rock at SD 1000 and at this point, the reports of The Great One returning to the WWE later this year could very well be true.

SmackDown 1000 will take place on the 16th of October in Washington, D.C. and we could possibly witness the big return of The Rock. We'll just have to wait and find out!