WWE News: WWE teasing Aleister Black's NXT debut?

Is the former Tommy End about to turn up on NXT?

by Harald Math News 09 Mar 2017, 14:04 IST

Will Aleister Black arrive in NXT sooner rather than later?

What’s the story?

On last night’s episode of NXT, an ominous vignette was aired hyping the arrival of a new superstar. Whilst the individual was not named or fully revealed in the minute-long video it was clear that the man in question was none other than new NXT signing Tommy End, who will be known as Aleister Black moving forward. No concrete information was given in the video which suggests this could be the first of many, but for now, it is clear that Aleister Black will be in NXT sooner rather than later.

In case you didn’t know...

Aleister Black is still better known to the professional wrestling world as Tommy End, a 15-year veteran of the business from Amsterdam in the Netherlands. End has worked all over the world during those 15 years and is best known for his stints with Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), PROGRESS Wrestling and westside Xtreme Wrestling. End is a two-time winner of wXw’s annual 16 Carat Gold tournament as well as a former tag champion in ICW, PROGRESS, and other promotions.

End was signed to a WWE developmental deal in 2016, making a surprise appearance under his independent moniker at the 2017 WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament in a losing effort against Neville.

The heart of the matter

The vignette was suitably dark and mysterious, with what appears to be Aleister Black slowly moving around a near-empty chapel. Black says, ’neither saint nor sinner, I simply am’. He goes on to state that no man is truly good or evil and that we must allow ourselves to fade to black, the clearest hint as to the identity of the individual in the video.

As such it seems as though Black will retain a number of the occult characteristics that made Tommy End such a unique prospect on the independent scene, and the references to saints and sinners give no hint as to whether Black will arrive in NXT as a babyface or as a heel, although it can be assumed that his already-existing popularity should see him start out as a crowd favourite.

What’s next?

No date or timeframe was given for Black’s arrival on television, so it can be assumed that vignettes will continue to air over the coming weeks as the company builds towards the arrival of the latest independent circuit standout. With NXT already taped up until WrestleMania weekend, it is likely that Black will arrive on the scene following NXT TakeOver: Orlando.

Sportskeeda’s Take

After the arrival of a number of independent stars using their previous names (Austin Aries, Samoa Joe, Roderick Strong), it is refreshing to see one be re-packaged somewhat ahead of their arrival in NXT. Aleister Black is likely to be a slightly toned down version of Tommy End but such things are to be expected, and we can’t wait to see the Dutchman on NXT. Black has the potential to be a breakout star for the developmental brand as it looks to rebuild following a difficult 2016.

