WWE News: WWE to hold first-ever Live Event in Shenzhen, China

WWE returns to China with their first ever Live Event in Shenzhen.

Tian Bing is WWE’s first ever Chinese Superstar

What’s the story?

As per an official press release, WWE have announced that they will be holding their first ever Live Event in Shenzhen, China. The Live Event is to take place on Sunday, September 17th, 2017 and will feature Superstars from the SmackDown LIVE roster.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE have been making inroads in the Chinese professional wrestling fan base since the past year. Not only have the WWE reached an agreement with PPTV to broadcast their flagship shows in the native Mandarin, but they’ve also signed eight Chinese athletes to developmental contracts.

Tian Bing was one of the eight athletes signed by the WWE for training at the Performance Center in Florida and holds the distinction of becoming the first ever Chinese WWE Superstar.

WWE had previously held a Live Event in China last year on the 10th of September at the Mercedez-Benz Arena in Shanghai. The show had featured WWE Superstars John Cena, Big Show, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sheamus and Roman Reigns, among others.

The heart of the matter

In the press release, WWE’s Vice President and General Manager (Greater China) Jay Li expressed his excitement at the WWE returning to China and was quoted as saying:

“WWE’s return to China demonstrates our continued commitment to the market. Our WWE Superstars will deliver an action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment that is certain to create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Superstars that are currently being billed for the event are John Cena, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Sami Zayn and The New Day, thus making the show a SmackDown LIVE-exclusive one.

The show is being organised in association with Live Nation and Mission Hills, China and will be held on Sunday, September 17th, 2017 at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena in Shenzhen.

What’s next?

Tickets for WWE’s Shenzhen Live Event can be purchased from the 16th of June onwards via ticketing website Damai.cn.

Author’s take

Between the WWE’s plans for conducting their first-ever Asia Championship tournament and them extending their reach in the Chinese and Indian markets, it’s crystal clear that the company are trying to become a true Global conglomerate.

WWE’s programming is one of the most-watched in the entire world and it appears that the company has realised this. Here’s hoping that the company get a great reception on their return to China.

