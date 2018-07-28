WWE News: WWE Total Divas shows promoted with 'ALL IN' for Season 8 weeks before September show

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks have been promoting the ALL IN event over the past few months

What's the story?

WWE has never been a company to shy away from controversy, starting with the feud they began with WCW back in the day, till now. Professional wrestling can be a surreal business to be in, and WWE has certainly proved it again with their latest controversial act.

With only a few weeks to go before the 'All In' Independent pay-per-view event, WWE launched a promotional video for their Total Divas show which sent the professional wrestling universe buzzing.

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, three of the biggest superstars to be wrestling outside WWE, have been working on building up 'ALL IN', their Independent pay-per-view show. The show is a huge one considering it's taking place on the Independent Scene, which they funded themselves, with 10,000 seats.

The last few months have seen them building up the show, and promoting it to such an extent that the entire wrestling world is aware of it.

WWE and the Young Bucks have not had the best relationship, with the company sending the tag team a cease and desist with regards to their use of the 'Too Sweet' gesture in recent years. The letter came immediately after the Bucks and other Bullet Club members including Cody, invaded an edition of Monday Night Raw by standing outside the stadium with chants and calling out their friends currently working for the company. The invasion was reminiscent of D-Generation X invading WCW during the days of the Monday Night Wars.

The heart of the matter

Given their history, it is odd for WWE to use the words 'ALL IN' so close to the actual event. They usually stay away from referring to any of their competition, including ignoring TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) for years in the past.

They released a promotional video for season 8 of their show, Total Divas, using the words 'ALL IN' in almost the same way that the Bucks and Cody have used it to promote the event.

While Nick Jackson has not reacted to the announcement, Matt did not waste any time.

The Bellas' also reacted to the promotional video and replied to Matt.

Lol we all felt the same when we saw it too! 😳 N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 26, 2018

Cody then replied to a fan's question of whether they were taking any action against WWE for the 'ALL IN' promotion.

Could care less. It’s not the girls’ fault that whoever built that campaign had their head lodged in their ass



Most in that office that aren’t involved with wrestling/LE coordination are just checking their Facebook hoping the boss doesn’t notice they don’t do any actual work https://t.co/JlVKXhhX14 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 27, 2018

He said that he did not blame the girls for the campaign, but the person who built it had 'their head lodged up their a**'. He also commented about the ignorance among those people of the real business.

What's next?

The ALL IN event is set to take place on the 1st of September.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether the campaign was made intentionally to replicate the ALL IN event promotions. However, it is hard to believe otherwise given the similarity and timing.

What do you think of the entire saga? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!