WWE News: WWE UK Title match confirmed for November Tour

The Bruiserweight will have to contend with this man to retain his UK Title.

Pete Dunne will be in action as he defends his WWE UK title in Scotland

What's the story?

Today, NXT's Wolfgang notified the WWE Universe via Twitter that he will be taking on WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne during the European/UK Tour.

The title match will occur at the WWE RAW Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1st.

In case you didn't know...

WWE conduct two European tours every year, with the UK being the place where most live events are held.

The WWE UK Championship was introduced for the first time back in January of this year when WWE had a Tournament with 16 competitors from the UK and Ireland.

Tyler Bate won the Tournament and became the UK Champion at the young age of 19. However, 'The Bruiserweight' Pete Dunne beat Bate for the Title at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May.

Dunne has remained UK Champion since then and has defended his title a few times since winning it, but Wolfgang has challenged him more than once for the title, even outside of the WWE ring at an ICW event in July.

Most recently, Dunne retained his title against Wolfgang on the September 13th episode of NXT.

Apart from one-offs on NXT and outside the WWE, the UK Tour is really the only chance WWE have to string a couple of UK title matches.

The heart of the matter

WWE UK Star Wolfgang tweeted this out to announce that he will be the challenger for the UK Champion Pete Dunne at the WWE Raw Live Event at the SSE Arena in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday, the 1st of November.

This live event is the first of many on WWE's UK/European tour.

What's next?

The intriguing title bout between Pete Dunne and Wolfgang will go ahead as planned on November 1st at the WWE UK Live event in Glasgow, Scotland. The live event will be a Raw branded show.

Author's take

Pete Dunne is a really good villain (see what I did there) and is the perfect man to be WWE UK Champion. He has legitimised the title in the few matches he has had as Champ.

I am hoping WWE will find some way of showcasing their UK Stars more often in the future, maybe with their own show. Unfortunately, we know WWE is cutting back their budget recently and it seems this show idea has been scrapped by them already. The cost of having a regular show in the UK would probably not be worth it for the WWE financially.