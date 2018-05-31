WWE News: WWE UK Tournament II brackets revealed

The first round matches have been confirmed.

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 31 May 2018, 15:24 IST 269 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE UK Tournament promises to be a solid outing

What’s the story?

As per recently confirmed by WWE’s official website and various social media sites, the official bracketology for WWE’s second annual United Kingdom Tournament has been seemingly confirmed.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

In case you didn’t know…

The first annual WWE UK Tournament took place in January of 2017 and saw the crowning of the first ever WWE UK Champion, as British Strong Style’s Tyler Bate made history by becoming the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion at the age of 19.

Bate, who defeated fellow BSS stablemate Pete Dunne in the finals, also wrote his name in the history books by becoming the youngest champion in WWE history—up until WrestleMania 34 when 10-year-old Nicholas won the Raw Tag Team Titles alongside Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

The first round matches for the second annual WWE UK Tournament will shortly kick off later next month and as of right now, several top stars from the United Kingdom have been confirmed to compete at this year’s UK Tournament.

As noted, the official brackets for the WWE UK Championship Tournament have now been revealed and this is how everything has shaped up so far:

Left Side, First Round

* Zack Gibson vs. Amir Jordan

* Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher

* Flash Morgan Webster vs. James Drake

* Tyson T-Bone vs. Jordan Devlin

Right Side, First Round

* Tucker vs. Joe Coffey

* Dave Mastiff vs. Kenny Williams

* Ligero vs. Travis Banks

* Ashton Smith vs. Joseph Conners

What’s next?

The second annual WWE UK Tournament will begin at the UK Download Festival on the 8th of June kicking off with the first round matches and the entire tournament will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK with the winner getting a shot at Pete Dunne’s WWE UK Championship on the 19th of June.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com