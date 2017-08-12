WWE News: WWE United Kingdom champion, Pete Dunne, has been injured

Dunne suffered a nasty bruise to the head

by Riju Dasgupta News 12 Aug 2017, 22:54 IST

Let's hope the Bruiserweight gets well soon!

We have just learned through WrestlingInc. that WWE United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne, has suffered an injury that will make him unable to defend the United Kingdom Championship at a PROGRESS show like he was supposed to. Jim Smallman from PROGRESS Wrestling went to Twitter and announced that Dunne would be unable to compete in this huge event.

IMPORTANT: Co-owner @jimsmallman with an update on today and tomorrow. We are still going to CRUSH this. pic.twitter.com/SkJdW0gaMW — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 12, 2017

While this certainly puts a dampener on PROGRESS' plans, Smallman did not seem too concerned. As of now, no replacement has been announced for Dunne at the show in question. Dunne suffered the injury the night before this announcement, because of a nasty cut to his forehead at a Battle Club Pro wrestling event. Here is a video of Dunne wrestling the match with the nasty gash on his head, spilling blood. We must warn you that this video is not for the faint of heart.

Pete Dunne got proper busted open tonight vs. Darius Carter at #battleclubpro????... pic.twitter.com/5FZnguiBwx — jude kilgour (@judekilgour) August 12, 2017

As a result of this injury, Dunne was forced to get 11 stitched to his head. It does not seem that this injury is very serious and Dunne should be back, defending his championship very soon. We wish him all the best and hope that he is back, at full strength in no time. All hail the Bruiserweight.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com