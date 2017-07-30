WWE News: WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne retains his title outside of a WWE ring

Dunne had won the title at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

Pete Dunne won the UK Championship at NXT Takeover: Chicago

What's the story?

The WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne wrote his name into the books as he defended his title in a Fatal 4-Way match but this wasn’t fought in the WWE ring.

The “Bruiserweight” was defending his championship Night 1 of “Shug’s Hoose Party 4” which was conducted by Insane Championship Wrestling. This marks what seems to be the first time this century that a WWE title is being defended outside the promotion, thus making it historic.

In case you didn't know...

Insane Championship Wrestling is a British promotion which is based in Glasgow and has often been adjudged as the best promotion from the UK.

Dunne had defeated Tyler Bate to pick up the WWE United Kingdom title for the first time in his career. The match at TakeOver: Chicago was also adjudged as one of the best fights to have taken so far in 2017.

The heart of the matter

WWE titles aren’t usually defended in non-promotion events and this certainly was a surprise, especially given that it was a Fatal 4-Way.

Dunne was up against Trent Seven, BT Gunn and Wolfgang but the Bruiserweight ensured he came out from the battle as the champion.

The champion also had a few words to say regarding his domination of the ICW.

"ICW is one of the top promotions in the world, and I own it now ... just like I own WWE."

What's next?

The champion will be looking to keep hold of the title and ensure that neither Trent Seven, whom he defeated to become the #1 contender, or Bate, the former champion, have a sniff of picking up the title.

Author's take

It certainly was a different take as the WWE allowed a title defence on a show which is not run by them. It probably was a gimmick to get more interest from the viewers and also push the ICW promotion.

The WWE has made inroads in the UK market thanks to their tournament for the WWE United Kingdom Championship and plans are afoot to create a UK show which will be part of the WWE Network.