WWE News: WWE Universe rallies together to support Ricochet after house fire

A dark cloud in Ricochet's life may have found some light thanks to the WWE

What's the story?

In an incredible showing of support, superstars and fans alike are helping Ricochet and his family through a troubling time. Thanks to the Ricochet Family Fund, the One and Only is feeling the love from the WWE Universe

In case you didn't know...

Last week, tragedy struck Ricochet's family as his childhood home was destroyed in a house fire. The former NXT North American Champion launched a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild his mother's home last week, and it has already raised over $13,000.

That wasn't all, it seemed, as the NXT Superstars that worked with Raw's resident superhero have launched their own sort of campaign to help his family in the process.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, the WWE revealed on their website that more than a dozen NXT superstars have come to the aid of Ricochet during this troubling time. The Undisputed Era, Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler and others have launched "The Ricochet Family Fund" where each Superstar will donate special items to be auctioned off on eBay. All proceeds from the auctions will go towards the rebuilding of Ricochet's mother's house.

Those looking to help participate in the drive and maybe get some neat NXT merchandise or collectibles can head over to the official eBay page on Monday, April 29th. Throughout that night, the top stars on the Black & Yellow brand will offer fans a chance to own a piece of history. Below is the list of times for each auction.

8:15 p.m.

Dakota Kai

8:30 p.m.

Dominik Dijakovic

8:45 p.m.

Drake Wuertz

9:00 p.m.

Kassius Ohno

9:15 p.m.

Shayna Baszler

9:30 p.m.

The Viking Raiders

9:45 p.m.

Matt Riddle

10:00 p.m.

Tegan Nox

10:15 p.m.

DIY

10:30 p.m.

Candice LeRae

10:45 p.m.

The Undisputed ERA

What's next?

To see the WWE Universe and Ricochet's peers come together like this is truly heartwarming. What was a tragic experience for his family has turned into a pretty positive and emotional statement by those that care about him.

Ricochet has a huge year ahead of him now that he's officially on the Raw brand. It's great to know that with all that's on his mind, the fan base and the friends he's found in the business showed he and his mother how much they care, easing the pain of losing his childhood home.