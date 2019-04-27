WWE News: WWE Universe Troll Lacey Evans on Twitter Over Her Ring attire

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.03K // 27 Apr 2019, 00:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lacey Evans got trolled by all the nasties.

What's the story?

Lacey Evans made her debut on the main roster shortly before the 2019 Royal Rumble, but was used sparingly for months afterward. All that changed the night after WrestleMania 35, when she confronted The Man Becky Lynch and delivered a woman's right to the champion.

A couple of weeks later, Evans defeated Natalya in a number one contender's match for a shot at Becky Lynch's Raw title at Money in the Bank and is now on a collision course with The Man.

Unfortunately for Evans, who's character resembles a strong, sassy southern bell, she decided to get the WWE Universe's opinion on her attire for the upcoming match and was immediately roasted.

In case you didn't know...

Lacey Evans joined the main roster as apart of WWE's promise to deliver new and exciting storylines to the WWE Universe and has been on television in some capacity since then. Of course, the company started things off by just having her pop up at random moments and strut up and down the entrance ramp, but all that changed when she finally confronted The Man.

And just like that, Evans went from sideshow caricature to legitimate contender. She even built upon the success of her segment with Lynch the night after WrestleMania 35 by delivering a blistering promo after blistering promo, which has only helped etch her into the the WWE Universe's mind.

With that being said, however, she is still a heel and thus subject to the rage and trash talking from the WWE Universe in the ring and online. Interestingly enough, Evans took to Twitter to ask fans about what color ring attire she would wear when she supposedly wins a belt at Money in The Bank and got some pretty unexpected responses.

The Heart of the matter

As you can you see, the tweet solicited a lot of response from the WWE Universe, who obviously got angered at Evans for planning her victory attire before she has even won. Fans probably also don't want to see Lynch lose so quickly after her crowning moment at WrestleMania 35, which could also be playing into the mood a bit.

Below are some responses to the tweet.

Advertisement

You better get John Cena gear because nobody is going to see you with any belts pic.twitter.com/QKm7Avl48n — Joseph Spencer (@josephspencer00) April 26, 2019

Whatever looks best with one arm! pic.twitter.com/42GJiNWC4a — s t e p h i e (@MOMiSHStyle) April 26, 2019

Just wear whAtever charlotte is wearing since you wanna be her so badly!! — LosMatosVizuals (@LosMatos) April 26, 2019

What's next?

All jokes aside, Lacey Evans probably knew these type of responses were coming when she made the tweet and is doing an excellent job of playing the heel here. Not only does this prove she can solicit a reaction from fans off of pretty much anything, but also that she has a very fleshed out character that can thrive in WWE.

In the end, Evans will be taking on Becky two belts at the Money in The Bank pay-per-view and could end up stealing the Raw title if lucky enough. If not, however, expect her to maybe get a rematch before dropping down the card a bit and then being used in the women's tag team division.

While some might see that as a knock towards her and her chances at longevity on the main roster, her personality is one that would really resonate if she had a partner to play off of. It would also give the women's tag team division the added depth they need in order to take the belts to the next level!