WWE News: WWE want to sign UFC legend

Which UFC star does Vince McMahon want to sign?

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre retired from the Octagon earlier this year at a press conference in Montreal. Despite his retirement from fighting, St-Pierre recently revealed that WWE approached him to possibly sign him.

GSP is a former UFC Middleweight Champion and a 2-time UFC Welterweight Champion. If he signs with the WWE, he will follow former UFC star Ronda Rousey who recently main-evented WrestleMania 35 along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte.

In an interview with TVA Sports, Georges St-Pierre revealed that since his retirement, he's been approached by the WWE to sign with them. St-Pierre went on to add that he wasn't sure if he would be interested in working with the WWE although he'd be more willing to make an appearance, it would be more likely in the instance of a special event:

“I was at an ESPN event in the United States, the awards ceremony, and I got approached by the WWE. I had just retired, and, it’s a form of competition, but of course, it’s also scripted, so I don’t know if I’d be willing to relive that. Perhaps for a special event, so I could taste it.

"But I don’t know if I’d want to sign a contract and do it every week and make it a living. Maybe for a special appearance. Perhaps we will get back to them on that, I don’t know, but for the moment, there are no discussions at all. They wanted to contact my agents, I gave them their number, but I don’t want to switch to wrestling full time.”

At this point, it isn't clear if the WWE and Georges St-Pierre will do business together and can only wait to find out more.