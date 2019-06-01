×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE want to sign UFC legend

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
649   //    01 Jun 2019, 09:15 IST

Which UFC star does Vince McMahon want to sign?
Which UFC star does Vince McMahon want to sign?

What's the story?

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre retired from the Octagon earlier this year at a press conference in Montreal. Despite his retirement from fighting, St-Pierre recently revealed that WWE approached him to possibly sign him.

In case you didn't know...

GSP is a former UFC Middleweight Champion and a 2-time UFC Welterweight Champion. If he signs with the WWE, he will follow former UFC star Ronda Rousey who recently main-evented WrestleMania 35 along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with TVA Sports, Georges St-Pierre revealed that since his retirement, he's been approached by the WWE to sign with them. St-Pierre went on to add that he wasn't sure if he would be interested in working with the WWE although he'd be more willing to make an appearance, it would be more likely in the instance of a special event:

“I was at an ESPN event in the United States, the awards ceremony, and I got approached by the WWE. I had just retired, and, it’s a form of competition, but of course, it’s also scripted, so I don’t know if I’d be willing to relive that. Perhaps for a special event, so I could taste it.
"But I don’t know if I’d want to sign a contract and do it every week and make it a living. Maybe for a special appearance. Perhaps we will get back to them on that, I don’t know, but for the moment, there are no discussions at all. They wanted to contact my agents, I gave them their number, but I don’t want to switch to wrestling full time.”

What's next?

At this point, it isn't clear if the WWE and Georges St-Pierre will do business together and can only wait to find out more.

Tags:
Vince McMahon Georges St. Pierre
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to CM Punk's UFC debut revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two former Impact Wrestling Stars confirm they may sign with WWE this week
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who are rumored to join AEW and 2 that won't
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars AEW could sign and 2 they must not
RELATED STORY
5 backstage incidents that made Jon Moxley leave WWE (and how they could've been avoided)
RELATED STORY
5 things UFC does better than WWE
RELATED STORY
5 WWE gimmick matches we want to see in UFC
RELATED STORY
5 ways UFC proves to WWE that simpler is better
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstar cheat meals that will make you hungry
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising news on Brock Lesnar's 2019 WWE contract and status
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us