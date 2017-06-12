WWE News: WWE was pursuing new Superstar for months

The WWE was apparently pursuing their new NXT signee for several months before both parties would eventually put pen to paper.

The WWE was apparently pursuing Thea Trinidad for the past few months.

What’s the story?

WWE was apparently pursuing their new NXT signee Thea Trinidad for months together before she officially signed a deal with the promotion recently.

As per PWInsider, the WWE was trying to sign Trinidad since Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recommended her to portray the role of AJ Lee in the upcoming Fighting With My Family WWE Studios movie that’s based on the life of WWE Superstar Paige.

In case you didn’t know...

Thea Trinidad is best known to professional wrestling fans as Rosita – the ring name under which she performed for Impact Wrestling.

The 26-year-old has been competing in the sport of pro-wrestling since 2010 and has previously appeared as one of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds as well as in a backstage segment with Tyler Breeze in the WWE. Trinidad is the fiancé of Austin Aries.

The heart of the matter

Trinidad has also competed in a match against NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, losing to the Japanese Superstar in the matchup that went down in October of last year.

It’s intriguing to note that the professional wrestling rumour mill was rife that Trinidad would debut at NXT Takeover: Orlando with NXT Superstar Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas back in April of this year, however, the said rumour would go on to be proven untrue.

Nevertheless, the WWE did indeed sign Thea Trinidad and as we had previously reported, Trinidad is now an active member of the NXT roster. The former Impact Wrestling Knockout made her official NXT debut on the most recent episode of NXT, wherein she was involved in a segment with the aforementioned Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas, whom she ended up slapping.

What’s next?

Thea Trinidad will appear as AJ Lee in the upcoming WWE biopic on Paige. Besides, fans can catch Trinidad on NXT where she’ll likely be involved in a storyline with Andrade Almas in the weeks to come.

Author’s take

Thea Trinidad is a good worker and a recognisable face, owing to her respectable body of work in Impact Wrestling. I fully expect the WWE to utilise the talented youngster as an upper mid-card talent in the years to come.