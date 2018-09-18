WWE News: WWE wins monumental concussion lawsuit against former wrestlers

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2.00K // 18 Sep 2018, 03:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE won a monumental lawsuit today

What’s the Story?

Well, WWE has had an incredible year, no doubt about it. From a multi-billion dollar deal with Saudi Arabia to a television contract with FOX, the company has gone from strength to strength - but one major cloud hanging over the company has been a concussion lawsuit by former WWWF, WWF and WWE performers who took WWE to court alleging lack of protection.

That court case is no more, with PWInsider.com confirming that WWE has had all lawsuits against them dismissed, clearing the company of any wrongdoing.

In case you didn’t know...

In all, 53 former professional wrestlers from WWWF, WWF and WWE alleged that there was a possible link between head injuries and CTE, a symptom commonly caused by head trauma - citing that a lack of protection on WWE's part may have been instrumental in former athletes being diagnosed with CTE.

Among the names of former wrestlers and employees represented in the lawsuits were Chavo Guerrero Jr, Chavo Classic, Mr Wonderful, Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, Adam Bomb, Road Warrior Animal, Ahmed Johnson, Kamala, King Kong Bundy, Sabu, Shane Douglas, Muhammad Hassan, Heidenreich, Mark Jindrak, Ax, Smash, Marty Jannetty, and Dave and Earl Hebner among others.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com today confirmed that all charges against World Wrestling Entertainment - with regards to the lack of protection with regards to - concussion, CTE and other head trauma injuries - have been dropped.

The case has been ongoing for several years with dozens of former performers taking WWE to court, but Judge Vanessa L Bryant issued a 39-page ruling just hours ago officially dismissing all lawsuits against WWE.

What’s Next?

As this case has only officially been dismissed, details are still scarce. We'll bring you more on this as and when we get it.