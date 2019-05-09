WWE News: WWE Women's Division still not included in trip to Saudi Arabia

The women of WWE are still yet to be given the green light

What's the story?

WWE travel to Saudi Arabia in less than a month and given a recent interview from former Women's Champion Natalya, there are still no plans for the women to be part of the show.

In case you didn't know...

The women of WWE were forced to sit out The Greatest Royal Rumble in the Middle East last year, before being given the same treatment at Crown Jewel back in November. Whilst the company did give the women Evolution to make up for the fact that they weren't allowed to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, there doesn't seem to be the same kind of plan in place this year.

Renee Young was the only female who was able to be added to the show back in November as a commentator, but women wrestling in the country is still outlawed.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have all already been announced to be making their return for the show on June 7th, but WWE are yet to make any kind of announcement when it comes to the female participation in the show.

Natalya recently appeared on ESPN 1530's No Holds Barred where she revealed that she would love to be given the chance to make history in Saudi Arabia.

"I would really love a chance, one day, to go to Saudi Arabia. I think that would be such an incredible thing for women to make some history over there. So one day I hope, in a way that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss were able to wrestle in Abu Dhabi, one day hopefully that would be a place (Saudi Arabia) I would like to go to and be able to do something historical for women over there," she said via Fightful.com.

What's next?

With just three weeks to go until the company travels to The Middle East, the build up to their third Saudi Arabia trip should begin in the coming weeks as soon as Money in the Bank is in the rear view mirror.

