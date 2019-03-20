WWE News: WWE Women's Superstar suffered an injury during her match on WWE RAW

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 20 Mar 2019, 06:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dana Brooke had to tap out quite soon

What's the story?

Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw Dana Brooke with an agenda, as she faced Ronda Rousey, looking to prove herself to the WWE Universe and herself.

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was not in a mood to take it easy on anyone and released the fury of her complete MMA arsenal against Dana Brooke. She assaulted Brooke and brought things to a swift end in the match when she locked in the always dangerous Armbar.

Brooke tapped out, but Rousey took her own sweet while before releasing her grasp on Dana Brooke's arm, keeping it locked in even after Brooke tapped.

In case you didn't know...

Heading into WrestleMania 35 for her Triple Threat RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey has developed quite an attitude. She turned her back on the WWE Universe and decided to go her own way, apparently breaking kayfabe and revealing that side of the WWE to the WWE fans.

This new attitude came after Becky Lynch mentioned Rousey's husband Travis Browne. On yesterday night's show, Travis Browne was present at ringside. When security tried to stop Ronda Rousey when she attacked WWE officials, he too got involved in the mess.

Also Read: Ronda Rousey and her husband attack WWE security

He dragged his wife away, and the two exited the building. However, by then the damage had been done to Dana Brooke.

The heart of the matter

WWE confirmed on their website that Dana Brooke had sustained an injury during her time in the Armbar. Even after the bell, Rousey refused to release hold of the Armbar.

After WWE RAW, Brooke was taken to a Chicago Medical Centre. She has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left elbow and ligament tears thanks to the Armbar by Ronda Rousey.

What's next?

The injury sustained by Brooke happens to be Storyline, but this means that Brooke will be out of action for a while.

Advertisement