WWE News: WWE writer Road Dogg responds to fan criticism of Becky Lynch's heel turn

James has said that the fans should be able to pick their own side

What's the story?

Former WWE Tag Team Champion, and current WWE writer 'Road Dogg' Jesse James has responded to fans who have been critical of the recent heel turn of SmackDown Live superstar Becky Lynch.

In case you didn't know

At SummerSlam 2018, Charlotte Flair captured her seventh championship, defeating then champion Carmella in a match that also featured Lynch.

After the match, the Lass-Kicker attacked Flair, blaming her, as the match was initially supposed to be just Carmella vs Lynch.

Since then, the women have feuded on SmackDown Live, with Lynch disguising herself as a fan to attack Flair this week on SmackDown Live.

Despite turning on her best friend, Lynch has received a positive reaction from fans, with the WWE portraying both women as having equally valid reasons, instead of their standard heel-face dynamic.

The heart of the matter

Responding to a fan who said WWE needs to listen to the support Lynch has received despite her heel turn, James said the company is listening, saying Lynch was the most popular star in a major story.

We’re listening, what would you have us do? She’s in the best women’s story, arguably the best story going today? What else can we do? — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) September 13, 2018

Responding to a fan who said that the reaction (pop) Lynch would receive will be great, James said pops don't pay the bills, implying a longer term storyline.

Well, it’s nice to get “a pop” but pops don’t pay the bills — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) September 13, 2018

The former serviceman also compared Lynch to Attitude Era stars such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock, who were massively popular during times when they weren't champions.

I’d ask you if she needs the title if she’s super over already. I don’t disagree with you but I want you to think about it. Austin/Rock were super over and didn’t always have the title. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) September 13, 2018

What's next?

Flair will defend the SmackDown Live Women's Championship against Lynch at the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell pay per view.

Hell in a Cell will take place September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and will feature superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live.

