WWE News: X-Pac doesn't believe that The Rock asked Nia Jax to walk out

X-Pac comments on the rumors around The Rock's influence on Nia Jax's 'walk-out'.

Sean Waltman (X-Pac) doesn't buy the rumours that The Rock asked Nia Jax to walk away from WWE

What's the story?

Sean Waltman and the X-Pac 12360 crew discussed reports on their podcast regarding Nia Jax and the WWE situation and expressed his views on the rumour. He stated that he doesn't believe that Dwayne Johnson asked her to walk out of the company.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax, whose real name is Savelina Fanene, reportedly walked out of WWE after being unhappy with the WWE Creative's plans for her match against Sasha Banks at WWE TLC.

According to Justin Barrasso at Sports Illustrated, Nia was unhappy that the plan was for her to lose clean to Sasha Banks. She felt that the clean loss would derail her momentum going ahead. The article also claimed that she sought advice from her cousin, The Rock who prompted her to walk away if she was unsatisfied.

The heart of the matter

X-Pac spoke on his podcast about the situation and stated that he doesn't believe in the rumours floating around online. X-Pac said that he cannot buy the fact that The Rock would ask his cousin to walk away from the company.

Rumor is that she called The Rock and that the Rock advised her to walk out- I cannot buy that, I absolutely don’t buy that Dwayne Johnson gave his cousin the advice to walk out of the company. I don’t believe that for one second.

What's next?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that the stories surrounding the Nia Jax situation were being overblown and there is no truth to the rumour that she has walked away from WWE. They further added that she has just taken a few days off as she wasn't featured in any of the top storylines.

Sportskeeda will continue to bring any further updates about Nia Jax and her future with the WWE.

Author's take

Nia Jax has been one of the most consistent performers in the WWE in the Women's division and she has exceeded the fans' expectations. The gruelling schedule of the WWE and lack of direction from the WWE Creative can sometimes take on a toll on even the best professionals and this seems to be the case with Jax.

She has been confirmed for the European tour, so the rumours of her walking away from the WWE probably have no steam. It would be a huge loss for the company if the WWE doesn't mend fences with her and give her the right storyline to live up to her potential.

