WWE News: X-Pac on which Superstar wasn't allowed to join DX; comments on Jinder's creative control

Waltman revealed that D-Generation X was very close to getting 'censored'

by Rohit Relan News 21 Jul 2017, 23:05 IST

Sean Waltman is a former member of D-Generation X

What's the story?

In the recent episode of The Tomorrow Show with Kevin Undergaro, Sean Waltman discussed various topics ranging from Shane McMahon's helicopter crash to his prediction of the McGregor vs Mayweather fight.

Waltman also opined on the creative liberty that the current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal holds and disclosed the former WWE superstar who was barred from joining D-Generation X.

In case you didn't know...

Sean Waltman wrestled under the ring name of X-Pac and 1-2-3 Kid during his WWE/WWF run.

He was a member of both D-Generation X and New World Order and won multiple championships in WWE, TNA and WCW.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Waltman said that he doesn't feel that Jinder Mahal has as much creative freedom as people are interpreting from his recent quotes, but he definitely believes that the WWE Champion should be endowed with more control.

“No, not in the way that people are interpreting what he’s saying. No one does, and no one ever has. I think that Vince probably did tell him you have the final say on this because some of it could be racially sensitive, or ethnically, cause he’s talking about a lot of things that are ethnically charged.”

Speaking of creative control, Waltman disclosed that Steve Austin and The Rock had a 'ton' of creative control back in the day, in addition to his buddies from the DX.

Waltman also revealed that Val Venis was on the cusp of joining D-Generation X, but the idea was nixed for good.

“Triple H turned on me so some people like that were in the creative department thought that we must need a new member, and we didn’t. And the guy was Sean Morley aka Val Venis and he’s great, and it just wasn’t right, you know.”

What's next?

From the recent segments of Smackdown Live, it can be ascertained that Mahal is indeed enjoying some creative freedom since most of his promos have dialogue in the Punjabi language.

Since his push, Mahal has been consistently picking up a trait or two to enhance and provide depth to his character and it seems as if this will remain the case for a few more months.

Author's Take

I concur with Waltman's opinion on both the subjects.

As X-Pac stated, Mahal should indeed be the one to have the final say on his creative direction as he is in a better position to judge whether the comments used in his segments will be acceptable to his race or not.