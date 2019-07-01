×
WWE News: Xavier Woods angers WWE Superstar in a hilarious backstage video

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
758   //    01 Jul 2019, 08:50 IST

Comedy gold!
Comedy gold!

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Andrade's on-screen associate Zelina Vega recently posted a hilarious clip on her official Instagram handle, featuring her real-life husband Aleister Black, and New Day member Xavier Woods.

The clip shows Woods wearing a Zelina Vega T-shirt, which didn't sit well with Black.

In case you didn't know...


When one talks about the funniest Superstars in recent memory, Xavier Woods' name is bound to come up. The New Day member has come a long way from being a jobber in 2014, to becoming one of the most entertaining acts in WWE. Kick-starting The New Day resulted in the WWE Universe getting behind Woods and his partners like never before, and the trio soon became one of the biggest brand ambassadors of WWE.

In addition to this, Woods runs his own Youtube gaming channel named UpUpDownDown, which regularly features WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins, Tyler Breeze, Kofi Kingston, and many others. There's no dearth of creativity in Woods. He recently posted a hilarious clip on his official Instagram account, chronicling Ali's journey towards almost bagging the Money In The Bank briefcase and losing the match at the last moment due to interference by Brock Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

Zelina Vega has posted a video on her Instagram handle, which shows Woods trying out a T-shirt with Vega's animated face slapped on it. After getting a compliment from Vega, Woods sees Aleister Black approaching him.

A furious Black doesn't seem thrilled with Woods wearing the T-shirt and proceeds to tear it off Woods, as the frightened New Day member flees the scene. Here's the video:

$3 $3 $3

What's next?

Aleister Black is currently in the midst of an intriguing angle which saw someone knock on his door on this past week's SmackDown Live. We'll keep you updated on the story as it develops further.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Xavier Woods Aleister Black
