WWE News: Xavier Woods invites RAW superstar to join New Day

Could we see the trio become a quartet?

What's the story?

On RAW, Tyler Breeze offered his services to Seth Rollins when he needed a partner to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. In the absence of Ambrose, Breeze offered to be the third member of The Shield, but was snubbed by Reigns and Rollins.

It's ok Breezy, come on over to #SmackdownLive and you can be in The New Day till Dango heals up 😁 we will appreciate you over on blue! https://t.co/LMzfJwP0IE — Austin Creed (Its DragonCon Season!) (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 7, 2018

Xavier Woods sent out a Tweet during the show, inviting Breeze to join The New Day until Fandango was back in the mix again. He mentioned that Breeze would be appreciated in Team Blue, if he were to move over!

In case you didn't know...

Eventually, it was Roman Reigns who offered to be Seth Rollins' partner for the big match on RAW. He was barred from competing thanks to Stephanie McMahon, who didn't want to put the massive SummerSlam main event in peril.

Breeze has been a little lost in the shuffle since he got called up. While he did find his footing, with the Fashion Files, Breezango never really went anywhere. The situation is just as bad on RAW as it was on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

The Tweet sent out was obviously in jest, because The New Day comprises of three unique individuals and unlike the nWo, there doesn't seem to be room for new members. Woods and Breeze are friends in real life and this was a playful comment.

At the same time, I wonder if this was also a comment on the situation of Tyler Breeze's booking. A superstar as talented as him is getting lost in the shuffle, and Woods is probably implying that he will be used better on SmackDown Live. Such was certainly the case, during the Fashion Files.

What's next?

The New Day will face The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Seth Rollins will face Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championships. Tyler Breeze's future is unknown, for the moment.

Would you like to see Tyler Breeze in the New Day? Let us know in the comments below.