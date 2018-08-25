WWE News: Xavier Woods now a Guinness World Record holder

Xavier Woods has entered the Guinness Book of World Records

What's the story?

Well, in what may definitely be one of the most unique and bizarre news stories of the day, New Day's Xavier Woods is now a record holder in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Wood's YouTube channel UpUpDownDown has been officially acclaimed the Most Subscribed to Celebrity Video Gaming Channel.

In case you didn't know...

While Xavier Woods may be more instantly known as the third member of the New Day and is probably more instantly thought of as standing outside the ring blasting on his trusty trombone Francesca, Woods actually has a PhD in educational psychology.

One not-so-secret passion of the one-third of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, though, is video games - and it doesn't stop at the Zelda tattoo on his arm. Woods is an avid gamer and his YouTube channel UpUpDownDown has been hugely popular.

Many WWE Superstars have appeared alongside Woods to play video games on the channel, with several tournaments involving the WWE roster also taking place. Woods also has the distinction of being one of the few wrestlers to appear on a video game outside of the WWE 2K franchise - being released as a playable character in Super Bomberman R.

The heart of the matter

As of today, Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is now officially recognised as the most subscribed-to celebrity video games channel on the planet by Guinness World Records.

With more than 1.6 million subscribers, the channel has taken on a life of its own, and the current SmackDown Tag Team Champion received the honour at Insomnia Gaming Festival in Birmingham, England, earlier today.

Woods himself took to Twitter to show off the certificate, too.

What's next?

Well, you can only imagine Woods' follower count will continue to grow and UpUpDownDown's followership will get even bigger.

As for Birmingham, the WWE action isn't done there as NXT UK takes place in the same city tonight, and the inaugural WWE NXT UK Women's Champion will be crowned later!

