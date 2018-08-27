WWE News: Xavier Woods Talked About Rumours Of A New Day Split

Woods (left) with Big E and Kofi Kingston as the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

What's the story?

The New Day member Xavier Woods was recently in an interview with Give Me Sport. In the interview, Woods talked about the trio never splitting up, saying that they were better and stronger together.

In case you didn't know

The New Day formed in July 2014, as a group of excited, ultra-happy people. Whilst fans did not side with the group at first, the trio has become one of the most beloved tag teams in recent history.

At Summerslam 2015, the group won their second WWE Tag Team Championship reign, which set a new record of 483 days, before losing the titles to Sheamus and Cesaro at Roadblock.

Since then, the group have continued their success, hosting WrestleMania 33, and are currently the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions for the third time in a row.

The trio wrestles under the Freebird rule: with all three men being recognized as Tag Team Champions.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the possibility of the group splitting, Woods said how almost every team in wrestling have turned on each other at least once. He then went on to say that they will never turn on each other, and have no intention of ever doing that.

"I don't remember a group in wrestling that hasn't turned on itself, or they'll turn, then come back and be a group again. New Day - I'm telling you this right now - New Day will never turn. Ever. And that's because we have zero desire to ever do that. I have zero desire to go to work and not work with my friends.

He talked about the experience he was having as part of the New Day and confessed that this was the most fun they had ever had in their careers. He said that they did not need to split up to gain Singles Titles either, and admitted that one of them winning the WWE Championship was like all of them winning it.

It's not like someone's like, 'Oh, I need to sabotage my friends to be champ.' What is it to be champ when you're a champ by yourself? You're standing up there alone on this cold mountainous castle? That's not fun. I'd rather be up there with my friends. Especially, if Kofi wins the Heavyweight Title, I'm also the Heavyweight Champion because we have 'The New Day Rule.

What's next?

Whilst many fans believe a split is necessary for one of the three to become a World Champion, Woods is right in saying that they could easily have a World Championship reign within the group. Currently, they are set to defend their Tag Team Titles against the winner of the latest tag team tournament which has been arranged by SmackDown Live General Manager Paige.

Do you think that the New Day need to split up to win Singles Titles? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!