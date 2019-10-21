WWE News: Xavier Woods suffers nasty injury, referee uses 'X' symbol (VIDEO)

Xavier Woods was unable to continue due to the injury

Xavier Woods suffered a legitimate injury during The New Day’s match against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival at a WWE live event in Sydney, Australia.

The 6-time Tag Team Champion’s left leg appeared to give way while he was running the ropes midway through the match, prompting the referee to hold up the ‘X’ symbol – a sign that officials use when there is a real injury and medical attention is required.

Woods then limped to the backstage area and the match continued with Big E facing Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder on his own.

@bryanalvarez ref threw up the X for xavier woods in wwe sydney, seemed badly hurt pic.twitter.com/cjWPOxKxa4 — vince (@lauharrier) October 21, 2019

The extent of the damage is currently unknown, but Woods has taken to Twitter to confirm that he suffered an Achilles injury.

Xavier Woods’ WWE career in 2019

Much like Big E, Xavier Woods’ 2019 has mostly revolved around his association with Kofi Kingston, who finally achieved his 11-year career goal of winning the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

The biggest highlight of Woods’ year came in March when he teamed with Big E to defeat Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sheamus, The Usos and Daniel Bryan & Rowan in a gauntlet match on SmackDown to earn Kingston his WrestleMania match against Bryan.

While Kingston focused on his singles career, Woods & Big E continued to represent The New Day as a tag team and won the SmackDown Tag Team titles at Extreme Rules in July after defeating Bryan & Rowan and Heavy Machinery in a Triple Threat match.

In September, the duo lost the titles against The Revival at Clash of Champions, and it looks as though the rivalry is going to continue on television after The New Day & Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on the October 18 episode of SmackDown.

