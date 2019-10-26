WWE News: Xavier Woods trolls Aiden English for his botch on 205 Live

Aiden English(right) along with Nigel McGuiness(left) and Vic Joseph(center) in the commentary booth of 205 Live

This week's episode of WWE 205 Live featured current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush taking on Oney Lorcan in the first match of the night. After a good back and forth battle, The Man of The Hour took to the air and hit Lorcan with The Final Hour for the pinfall victory.

However, 205 Live commentator Aiden English mistakenly called Rush's finisher as The Midnight Hour, which actually is one of the double-team finishing moves of The New Day. In an act to roast Aiden English, New Day member Xavier Woods took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of the moment when English made the botch. English also humbly admitted his mistake and accepted the roast in good humor by replying with a comment on the video.

Aiden English in WWE

Before Aiden English came to the main roster he was a member of the tag-team The Vaudevillains along with Simon Gotch in WWE NXT where they also held the NXT Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

They were later drafted to SmackDown in the 2016 WWE Draft. After his partner Simon Gotch was released from the Company in 2017, English became a singles wrestler. The majority of 2017 then saw The Drama King teaming up with Rusev to accompany The Bulgarian Brute to his matches and they soon became a tag-team.

During 2018, their alliance broke up when English turned heel and alluded to Rusev's wife Lana having an affair with him. They then began feuding with each other and the feud ended on October 23, 2018, episode of SmackDown when Rusev defeated English in a match.

During early 2019, English was then given the position of an announcer and became a full-time commentator at 205 Live by replacing Percy Watson. Since then, he has not taken part in any matches.

