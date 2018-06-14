WWE News: Xavier Woods wins $10,000 for Connor's Cure and makes his way into Super Bomberman R

Xavier Woods is now a special character in a video game.

The UpUpDownDown host has had a fantastic E3 week

What's the story?

It was announced last week that WWE Superstar Xavier Woods would take on Kenny Omega in a 3-on-3 match in Street Fighter V during E3 week.

However, Woods also partook in a Pro-Am Fortnite tournament and was announced to be a DLC character in Super Bomberman R all in one day.

In case you didn't know

E3, the annual gaming and tech convention, took place this week. Xavier Woods, who is heavily involved in the gaming world, looked to take on his rival Kenny Omega one more time in Street Fighter V this week.

And it was announced that he and his New Day cohorts would take on Omega and the Young Bucks in a 3-on-3 showdown to determine, once and for all, who is the reigning king of games in the wrestling world. However, SFV isn't the only video game Woods had to practice for this week.

Woods also revealed to his followers that he would be a part of a Pro-Am tournament of the battle royale game Fortnite, releasing a training video on his YouTube channel last week. The tournament involved professional gamers/streamers and celebrities who would team up with each other to earn money for a charity of their choosing.

The heart of the matter

WWE revealed in an article on their site today that Xavier Woods and his partner, Twitch streamer CDNThe3rd, outlasted 26 other teams in the tournament, coming in 24th. The duo won $10,000 each, and Woods donated his share to Connor's Cure.

Super Bomberman R has launched and we are beyond fired up to have Xavier Woods Bomber @XavierWoodsPhD join the ranks!! A global wrestling superstar and video game guru, this Bomber hosts his own game channel for his millions of fans! https://t.co/cUC66hXB7G #Bomberman #HaveABlast pic.twitter.com/ZRP1TdeBSD — Konami (@Konami) June 12, 2018

That wasn't the only video game related piece of news Woods was a part of today, as Konami also revealed that the trombone playing Smackdown stud would be available as a DLC character in the latest installment in the Bomberman franchise, Super Bomberman R. The game was released on the Nintendo Switch in March of 2017, and was ported to PC, PS4, and Xbox One this month.

What's next?

Woods and the rest of the New Day still have one more important mission to accomplish this week; defeat the Elite. The 4-time tag team champions will take on Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in Street Fighter V on June 14th, and will be streamed on Xavier Woods' YouTube channel.

Xavier Woods has done a fantastic job in blending the worlds of professional wrestling and video games together. With an eventful E3 week, Woods will surely have quite a bit of content to upload to UpUpDownDown.

Do you think Woods can end his E3 week with a victory over the newly crowned IWGP Heavyweight Champion? Will Kof and Big E overcome the IWGP Heavyweight tag team champions? Which group will reign supreme as the best professional wrestling and gaming team?

