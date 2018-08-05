WWE News: Xia Brookside comments on taking part in the Mae Young Classic

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 332 // 05 Aug 2018, 03:43 IST

While lacking experience of other competitors, Xia Brookside is ready for the Mae Young Classic

What's the story?

Xia Brookside has earned a chance to take part in this year's Mae Young Classic. The 19-year-old will be the youngest competitor in the tournament and has quite a hill to climb to make it to the finals. However, she, and her father, WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside, believe she's ready for the challenge.

In case you didn't know...

Xia Brookside was announced as part of this year's Mae Young Classic back on July 30, alongside Ashley Rayne and Priscilla Kelly. Brookside has earned quite a few titles in her short wrestling career, most notably the IPW UK Women's Championship.

Brookside's father is wrestling legend and Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside, who joined the PC crew back in 2013. Brookside currently teaches the beginner class at the Performance Center and has had a serious hand in the progression of many a talent who have come through NXT.

The heart of the matter

The WWE posted a video on their YouTube channel in which both Xia and Robbie Brookside commented on the upcoming tournament. Xia said that she was quite taken back when she found out she was taking part in the tournament and is excited to get in the ring with some of the best professional wrestlers in the world in the Mae Young Classic.

Robbie Brookside revealed that, up to this point, he has never seen his daughter wrestle. He also said that she doesn't have to worry about his approval, as long as she puts on a good show for the WWE Universe.

What's next?

The Mae Young Classic will run through August 8th and 9th, with the finals of the tournament taking place at WWE Evolution, WWE's all-women PPV. Brookside has some stiff competition to watch out for, including several competitors who were a part of the event last year. She could be a dark horse in the tournament, however, and is definitely a talent the WWE Universe will want to keep their eyes on.

Who do you want to see make it to the finals of the Mae Young Classic? Tell us in the comments below!