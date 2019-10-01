WWE News: Yet another show moving to Friday nights this week

It appears that SmackDown isn't the only WWE program moving to a Friday night time slot.

Beginning this Friday, Oct. 4, The Most Exciting Hour on Television is moving to Friday nights. #205live https://t.co/Fl349RKwOK — WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2019

Announced on WWE.com and all across the company's social media platforms, 205 Live, WWE's weekly program featuring cruiserweight wrestlers, 205 Live will now air on the WWE Network immediately after Friday Night SmackDown on Fox this Wednesday. (h/t to Pro Wrestling Sheet)

There had been some discussion as to when the program, which had previously aired on the Network following the conclusion of SmackDown Live! on the USA Network, would be shown following that program's move to a new night - or whether it would keep airing at all. In an interview with Newsweek, WWE executive Triple H had recently commented on wanting to move the brand closer under the NXT umbrella, stating...

"We have a lot of talent. For them to begin to compete either open against anyone or in the cruiserweight division, but have that title sit under the NXT brand is more meaningful. It creates more opportunities for more people."

No announcements have been made regarding any matches scheduled for the first episode of 205 Live on its new night. However, as there is sure to be more eyes on the product than usual this Friday, you can probably expect some big matches to take place.

Lio Rush recently defeated Oney Lorcan (and an episode of NXT, coincidentally enough), making the returning Superstar the #1 contender to Drew Gulak's Cruiserweight Championship. Rush vs Gulak for the title would certainly make for a good main event for the program's move to Friday.

What do you guys think? Will 205 Life benefit or suffer from its new time slot? Will having it follow SmackDown on Fox get more eyes on it? Share your ideas in our comments section down below!

