WWE News: Young star of 'Lion' Sunny Pawar meets WWE heroes

Everyone loves a nice feel good story.

Pawar was a huge hit backstage at Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

Young actor Sunny Pawar achieved one of his lifelong dreams this week when he went backstage and met a whole host of his favourite WWE Superstars. The 8-year-old has been hitting the headlines ever since his appearance in the blockbuster film 'Lion'.

In case you didn't know...

Pawar is all set to attend the Oscars this weekend, however, many people will forget that he's just a kid - and like many children, he has a fascination with the WWE. He's been grabbing the attention of millions around the world ever since his big screen debut, and rightly so following his performance in the movie.

The heart of the matter

The youngster went to Monday Night Raw at the Staples Center alongside his father, with the Los Angeles show living up to expectations. Pawar was reportedly telling people that the one thing he wanted to do before returning to Mumbai was to attend a WWE match, and the company went one better by allowing him to meet numerous wrestlers - including his idol, The Rock.

Even The Authority broke character for the young actor

What's next?

This is likely just the beginning for Pawar on his journey to success, with his young career already gathering more momentum than the majority of hopeful actors and actresses out there. For WWE, they'll utilise this publicity to its full potential as India is one of the main markets they are attempting to break into right now.

Sportskeeda's take

This is great all round for WWE and little Sunny. As we previously stated, it's easy for the world to forget how young he is, and this shows an incredibly passionate side of him that resonates throughout millions of youngsters all over the globe.

We couldn't be happier to see his excitement, and as always it's great to see how willing the WWE are to constantly make the dreams of their fanbase come true. Who knows, in a few years maybe we'll even see Pawar make a proper appearance on WWE television.

