WWE News: Young WWE star says Brock Lesnar is his dream opponent

WWE UK Champion, Pete Dunne opens up about his dream opponent and his recent match against Tyler Bate.

by Roktim Rajpal News 24 May 2017, 16:00 IST

Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion

What’s the story?

During an interaction with ESPN, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne said he would love to face Brock Lesnar at some point in his career. Moreover, he added that the current WWE Universal Champion has a very realistic in-ring style.

The background

Earlier this year, Dunne took part in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament to crown the first-ever UK champion and put in an impressive performance. The 23-year-old made it to the finals where he lost to Tyler Bate.

Thereafter, he made his NXT debut and defeated Mark Andrews with relative ease. Earlier this month, he defeated Trent Seven at a live event and became the new number one contender for Bate’s title. At the recently-held NXT Takeover event, Dunne defeated Bate to become the new WWE UK Champion.

The heart of the matter

During a recent interaction with ESPN, Dunne praised the ‘Beast Incarnate’ and said that whatever he does in the ring comes across as real and believable.

“It’s the realism, the way he carries himself. It’s 100 percent believable because he’s real,” said Dunne.

Moreover, he said that would also love to face William Regal even though that may not be possible. Besides this, Dunne spoke about his match against Bate and said that it was quite well received.

What’s next?

Now that Dunne is the UK champion, fans can expect him to be the centre of attention on WWE’s UK TV show.

Lesnar, meanwhile, will defend the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire against the winner of the fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules.

Author’s take

Dunne has a bright future in the WWE and could become a major player in the days to come. If he keeps up the good work then at some point in his career, he could actually fulfill his dream of facing Lesnar.