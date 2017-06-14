WWE News: Zack Ryder comments on his return to SmackDown Live

It's great to see the Ultimate Broski back on television.

by Nithin Joseph News 14 Jun 2017, 20:22 IST

The Hype Bros are reunited

What’s the story?

Zack Ryder made his return to the WWE on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live on the 13th of June. The Ultimate Broski, who is one-half of the duo known as the Hype Bros took to Twitter to comment on his return. You can see the tweet below.

In case you didn’t know...

Zack Ryder has been out of action since December owing to a knee injury. He suffered the injury during a tag-team battle royale for the #1 Contenders spot, Ryder won the match for his team but the injury prevented the Hype Bros from capitalising on it.

The heart of the matter

After suffering a huge knee injury on the December 13th episode of SmackDown Live, Zack Ryder hadn’t been seen on television for quite some time. However, the Ultimate Broski recently made his return to the WWE on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Although Ryder didn’t make an in-ring return, he was seen backstage catching up with his former partner and winner of the 2017 edition of the Andre the Giant battle royal, Mojo Rawley. The duo managed to catch up with each other and Rawley seemed genuinely happy with the return of his ‘bro’.

On being reunited, Ryder proceeded to congratulate his partner on his match last week and informed Rawley that he had nothing to be ashamed about. However, the most interesting part of their conversation was when Ryder brought up the topic of the Hype Bros and stated that the two had unfinished business on SmackDown Live. Which could be a reference to the fact that the two are aiming for a shot at the tag-team titles.

No matter what may happen in the near future for the Hype Bros, the fact remains that the two have a really good relationship and this was made evident by the tweets of both Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley.

Hey @MojoRawleyWWE...I know I already told you in person but I wanted to tweet you and say...I'm back bro. #SDLive #HypeBros — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 14, 2017

What’s next?

It’s pretty obvious now that the Hype Bros are back and if the conversation between Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley means anything, then the Hype Bros will be challenging for the SmackDown Live tag-titles. In fact, the duo all but confirmed it on Talking Smack.

Author’s take

Personally, I feel the fact that the Hype Bros are back is absolutely brilliant. The tag-team division on the blue brand has been lacking good talent when compared to that of Monday Night RAW.

Hopefully, the Hype Bros can hype up the SmackDown Live tag-team division once more.