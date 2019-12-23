WWE News: Zack Ryder makes a surprising change in appearance

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Zack Ryder

RAW Superstar Zack Ryder is currently enjoying the holiday season back in his hometown of Long Island and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has decided to get a large tattoo on his leg in order to represent his home.

Zack Ryder's recent run on RAW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder has been part of his usual tag team with Curt Hawkins throughout 2019 and as seen a few weeks ago at a WWE Live Event in Germany, The Major Brothers defeated The O.C. and The Street Profits to become the #1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

In one of his recent appearances on WWE TV, Ryder was seen in singles action when he competed in a one-on-one match against Buddy Murphy on the Red Brand. Ryder, however, did end up losing the bout to 'The Best Kept Secret.'

Ryder gets a big tattoo on his leg

Zack Ryder is currently enjoying his Christmas break and upon his return to his hometown of Long Island, New York, Ryder got himself a big '516' tattoo in order to represent his home. The former RAW Tag Team Champion took to Twitter and posted the following photo, as he revealed the newest piece of artwork he had inked on his leg:

When I moved to Florida 3 years ago I wanted to get a 516 tattoo to represent home. I came back to LI today and finally got it. Thanks to the incredibly talented @MIKERUBENDALL at @KingsAveTattoo! pic.twitter.com/sZLzFAdRdC — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) December 21, 2019