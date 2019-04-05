WWE News: Zack Ryder 'proposes' to his Superstar girlfriend inside the ring

That's a beautiful ring.

What's the story?

Zack Ryder may not be currently on the WrestleMania card but that isn't stopping the WWE veteran from having a little fun.

Ryder was on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast along with his girlfriend Chelsea Green aka Laurel Van Ness. The unique podcast has the hosts and the guests inside a wrestling ring and the most recent edition featuring Ryder and Greem featured a hilarious moment.

Ryder got down on one knee and offered a ring to Green. However, it was not the ring she was expecting and Ryder was given a low blow for all his troubles.

In case you didn't know...

Green made appearances in the WWE in 2014 as Daniel Bryan's Physical Therapist and later on Tough Enough. The 28-year-old superstar would, however, make a name for herself in Impact Wrestling, where she would go on to win the Knockouts Championship.

After leaving Impact Wrestling in January 2018, Green attended the WWE tryouts in August last year and would get signed by the company on a developmental contract.

Unfortunately for Green, she broke her wrist during her NXT debut match on March 13th and recently underwent surgery to get the injury fixed.

As for Ryder, the former Intercontinental Champion seems set to get a Raw Tag Team titles match at WrestleMania 35 along with his partner Curt Hawkins.

While the exact timeline is unknown, Ryder and Green have been dating for quite some time now and have openly commented about their relationship in various interviews.

The heart of the matter

The WWE couple were guests on The Major Wrestling League Live podcast and made it an entertaining ordeal for the fans when they got involved in a fun segment.

Ryder playfully got out a miniature version of a wrestling ring and 'proposed' to Green, who initially played along before delivering a good old low blow.

When she’s expecting another ring... @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/3rAydbiU5H — The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) April 4, 2019

What's next?

It's great to see the couple enjoy themselves during the busiest week in the WWE calendar. We're sure Ryder would be planning to get an actual engagement ring out sometime soon, but for now, his focus will be on the potential Raw Tag Team titles match against the Revival, which was accidentally revealed as part of a WrestleMania graphic that has been doing the rounds.

