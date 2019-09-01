WWE News: Zack Ryder reveals what inspired him to start a podcast

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 126 // 01 Sep 2019, 23:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

``

Zack Ryder and his tag team partner Curt Hawkins run their very own podcast

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Zack Ryder was recently a guest on The Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast. During his interview with Chad & JP, Ryder opened about his podcast venture with fellow WWE tag team partner Curt Hawkins and spoke about the concept behind launching the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.

The Major Brothers' journey in WWE...

The Major Brothers made their debut in professional wrestling back in 2004 when the duo of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins debuted in New York Wrestling Connection before eventually signing with WWE in 2006. Upon their signing with WWE, Ryders and Hwakins competed for Deep South Wrestling, which was WWE's developmental brand at that point in time.

Following their main roster debut in 2007, Ryder and Hawkins aligned themselves with Edge and were know as The Edgeheads for a brief amount of time. In 2019, The Major Brothers once again reunited by the end of 2018 and at WrestleMania 35, the duo also won the RAW Tag Team Championships from The Revival, which also ended Hawkins' 200-match losing streak in WWE.

Zack Ryder on his Major Wrestling Figure Podcast with Curt Hawkins

While recently speaking to The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Zack Ryder revealed that for almost a year now, he had been pitching the idea of starting a podcast to Curt Hawkins, given that the two men are die-hard wrestling fans. Hawkins, who despite being initially annoyed at the idea, eventually agreed to launch his and Ryder's very own podcast following last year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. (THANK YOU TO CHAD AND JP OF THE TWO MAN POWER TRIP OF WRESTLING FOR THIS TRANSCRIPTION)

"Hawkins and I are die hard wrestling fans, die hard wrestling figure fans and I had been pitching to him the idea and the concept of the podcast for at least a year or so before we actually started and I think I just annoyed him enough that he just gave in. Last year we watched Summer Slam at his house and afterwards we borrowed someone's equipment (actually Colt Cabana's original equipment) and we did a little pilot and a year later here we are."

Furthermore, Ryder added that he always wanted to do something special for his podcast, considering that other notable wrestlers across the globe have their podcasts as well. When asked about what got him hooked into hosting a weekly podcast, this is what Ryder had to say.

"To start, I knew I was interested in podcasts and basically I listen to podcasts but like you said there are so many wrestlers who have podcasts and so many wrestling podcasts are out there so I just didn't want to have a wrestling podcast, I wanted it to be something special and something unique and Hawkins and I are just BS'ing about figures anyway for hours a day so I figured why not turn that into a podcast and let’s see if there are any other figure collectors out there and of course there are."

You can check out Zack Ryder talking about his very own Major Wrestling Figure Podcast at this link.