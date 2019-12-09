WWE News: Zack Ryder sends heartfelt message to four released Superstars

Zack Ryder has worked with all four released Superstars

WWE has announced that Sin Cara, Luke Harper and The Ascension’s Konnor and Viktor have been released from their contracts.

Sin Cara and Harper had previously revealed on Twitter that they had asked to leave the company, while The Ascension had not appeared on WWE television since the week of WrestleMania 35.

Posting on Twitter, Zack Ryder shared pictures with all four released Superstars, accompanied by a heartfelt message about how he will miss them all.

WWE releases four Superstars in two hours

Following the conclusion of his storyline on RAW with Andrade, Sin Cara wrote on Twitter that he does not feel valued as a talent or athlete in WWE, so he decided to ask for his release.

This followed a similar tweet earlier in the year from Luke Harper, who wrote that he had made the difficult decision to ask for his WWE departure following WrestleMania 35.

The Ascension, meanwhile, have hardly been used on WWE programming in 2019 and they were not made eligible to be drafted in the recent draft between RAW and SmackDown.

On December 8, WWE announced in the space of two hours that all four Superstars had been released.