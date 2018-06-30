WWE News: Zack Ryder teases a big WWE signing

This could be a huge signing for WWE

What's the story?

Many Impact Wrestling superstars have made their way to WWE in recent months. From EC3 to Lashley to Mahabali Shera, the list just goes on and on.

Anyone got this girl’s number? She’s 🔥! pic.twitter.com/QKt7eqY76g — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 30, 2018

Zack Ryder recently teased that Chelsea Green may be the latest to join this super cool pool of talent. He posted a picture of her at the Performance Center on his Twitter account!

In case you didn't know...

Laurel Van Ness first made waves as a contestant on Tough Enough. She even had a brief stint on RAW as Megan Miller, Daniel Bryan's physical therapist.

It was in Impact Wrestling that she really found her footing after playing a crazy bride in a wedding dress, who had been abandoned at the altar. She even defeated Rosemary in singles combat to become the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion. In due course of time, she dropped her Knockouts Championship to Allie, after finishing the January tapings.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea Green is the real-life girlfriend of WWE superstar Zack Ryder which is why he put out a Tweet with her in the WWE Performance Center. Mark Henry was quick to comment on the Tweet too!

Zack want me to put a good word in? — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) June 30, 2018

Chelsea Green is no stranger to WWE and was even seen at the Hall of Fame next to Zack Ryder when Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett were running through the audience. From the looks of it, things look positive for Chelsea Green as a member of the roster. The women's division is stacked and she can be an invaluable addition to the roster.

What's next?

It remains to be seen when Chelsea Green will show up as a part of NXT. It will also be interesting to see her gimmick in WWE if she does get signed because it's improbable that she'll use the Laurel Van Ness gimmick. Things seem bright for this talented Canadian girl!

