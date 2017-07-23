WWE News: Zack Ryder teases a new feud on Twitter, Cody Rhodes responds

Will Ryder and his former tag team partner come to blows?

Does Ryder have heat with his former tag team partner?

What's the story?

Looks like Zack Ryder and his tag team partners simply do not get along at all. While he's been teasing tension with his current tag team partner Mojo Rawley on SmackDown Live right now, Ryder also took a shot at his former tag team partner on Twitter recently.

In case you didn't know...

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are former tag team champions as the Rated R-Entourage/ La Familia. Currently, they are on different brands. While Zack Ryder has dabbled both as a singles performer and a tag team specialist, currently he's working the Hype Bros gimmick on SmackDown Live. Curt Hawkins is a part of Raw, where he is an enhancement talent specialist, used primarily to put over other superstars. However, they interacted on social media quite recently.

The heart of the matter

It all began when Curt Hawkins asked his fans to come interact with him, saying he was less socially awkward than his former tag team partner.

I'm headed to #UFCLongIsland tonight. If you see me please don't hesitate to say hi. I'm actually way less socially awkward than @ZackRyder! — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) July 22, 2017

Ryder replied with a very witty repartee immediately.

And way less over. https://t.co/1IlMwGHVgT — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 22, 2017

Cody Rhodes saw this altercation on his timeline and had this to say about the whole affair at hand...

Ryder responded to Rhodes and said the following words.

It's a joke. And don't try to out disney me bro. https://t.co/YX74rSvl6z — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 22, 2017

Will WWE capitalize on this social media banter and book this feud? Only time will tell for sure.

What's next?

As of right now, Ryder has his own problems to sort out with his current tag team partner Mojo Rawley, on SmackDown Live. On the other hand, Curt Hawkins continues to put other superstars over as part of his 'Star Factory' gimmick.

Author's take

It's just two old mates having a bit of fun on Twitter, despite what Cody Rhodes thinks. This feud, as big as it may be for Hawkins, considering where he is on the card at this moment, may not be big enough for WWE to book an inter-brand program. It is pretty cool to see these two friends pull each other's legs, all things said and done.