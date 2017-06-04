WWE News: Zack Ryder wishes AJ Styles a happy birthday in hilarious fashion

Ryder may have removed himself from AJ Styles' christmas card list with this birthday tweet.

by Harald Math News 04 Jun 2017, 15:02 IST

Ryder poked fun at AJ in a birthday tweet

What’s the story?

AJ Styles celebrated his 40th birthday on June 2nd, and as expected The Phenomenal One was showered with congratulations and praise from peers and fans alike. Most birthday congratulations came in respectful and standard fashion, but Zack Ryder’s stood out from the pack.

Ryder wished AJ a very happy birthday in his own special way, poking fun at Styles with a blast from the past.

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles was born in a Marine Corps Camp in North Carolina in 1977, growing up in poverty before embarking on a professional wrestling career in 1998. Styles made his name in TNA before leaving the company in 2014, heading to NJPW to become a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Styles made his long-awaited WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, before winning the WWE Championship by defeating Dean Ambrose at Backlash. At 40 years old Styles is no spring chicken, but he remains an integral part of WWE’s plans for the near future.

The heart of the matter

Zack Ryder decided to wish AJ Styles a happy birthday in comical fashion, taking to Twitter to voice his approval of AJ. Long Island Iced Z posted a photo of Hornswoggle from a number of years back, wishing AJ Styles a happy birthday in the message. The tweet can be seen below.

The reason behind Ryder’s tweet are clear for all to see, as there is a rather comical likeness between AJ Styles now and Hornswoggle of the past. The two share the luscious soccer mom hair that has made Styles a ladies’ favourite the world over.

Styles didn’t reply to Ryder’s birthday message so we can’t be sure whether The Phenomenal One took it in good humour or not, but here’s hoping he did.

What’s next?

Former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion Ryder has been out of action since December with a serious knee injury and will return to the SmackDown brand when he recovers.

Could AJ Styles look to get revenge for this humiliation inside the squared circle? The two have never actually met inside the ring, but the smart money would be on a Styles victory.

Author’s take

Zack Ryder has shown a canny sense of humour on a number of occasions in the past, but this may well be his funniest moment yet. Here’s hoping AJ had an excellent birthday and gets a late present in the shape of the Money in the Bank briefcase in just two weeks.

