WWE/NJPW News: Adam Cole talks about The Young Bucks' IWGP Heavyweight Championship win at Dominion 6.9

The Superkliq

What’s the story?

During a recent interview with So Catch by Hal YouTube channel, NXT North American Champion Adam Cole spoke about his former colleagues Matt and Nick Jackson -The Young Bucks’ historic IWGP Heavyweight Championship win from Dominion 6.9 earlier this month.

In case you didn’t know…

Prior to joining WWE in 2017, Adam Cole worked for top American promotion Ring of Honor Wrestling, where he was a part of the legendary and popular faction - The Bullet Club, alongside the likes of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Hangman Page.

Cole initially joined The Bullet Club at ROH: Global Wars 2016, and shortly afterward, ‘The Panama City Playboy’ successfully won and brought the ROH World Championship to The Bullet Club for the very first time.

Also during his tenure with The BC, Cole frequently teamed up with The Young Bucks, as the three men formed the Superkliq sub-group within The Bullet Club.

The heart of the matter

While conversing with So Catch by Hal, Adam Cole weighed in his thoughts on The Young Bucks’ first ever IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title win, as he noted that it is truly an amazing feeling for him that his former Bullet Club stablemates Matt and Nick Jackson have finally won the prestigious IWGP Heavyweight Tag titles for the very first time in their careers.

Cole added that during his time with NJPW, it was apparently a very foreign idea to be wrestling as heavyweights in Japan, let alone the fact that The Bucks have finally won heavyweight gold for the first time in New Japan. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"Yeah, that's amazing to me. Gosh back then it was such a foreign idea that they were going to be wrestling as heavyweights in New Japan so not only the fact they're wrestling as heavyweights now but they're IWGP Tag Team Champions is pretty cool."

Furthermore, Cole also stated that Matt and Nick winning the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles definitely doesn’t surprise him, because both The Jackson Brothers have accomplished a lot throughout their careers and Cole isn’t willing to put anything past them.

What’s next?

Adam Cole is currently working under WWE’s yellow and black brand NXT, where he is in possession of the NXT North American title.

Cole is also currently expected to defend his title belt at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event.

What are your thoughts on The Young Bucks' IWGP Heavyweight Championship win?