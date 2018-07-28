WWE/NJPW News: AJ Styles picks a side in the on-going Bullet Club Civil War

Tama Tonga (left) with AJ Styles (right) as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion during their stint together in The Bullet Club

What’s the story?

During the recent San Diego Comic-Con convention, WWE Champion AJ Styles was apparently questioned regarding the on-going civil war rivalry between the two sides of The Bullet Club.

Styles, who is a former prominent member of The BC, was asked to weigh in his thoughts on the on-going dissension and which team he seemingly sides with.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his departure from TNA/Impact Wrestling, former Impact World Champion AJ Styles made his debut for top Japanese promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2014. Following Styles’ debut for the promotion, ‘The Phenomenal One’ immediately associated himself with legendary faction The Bullet Club, where he eventually became the leader of the group, taking over from the departing Finn Balor (then Prince Devitt).

During Styles’ tenure with NJPW and The Bullet Club, he successfully managed to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions. However, following Wrestle Kingdom 10 in 2016, Styles was subsequently booted out of The Bullet Club by his fellow stablemates The Young Bucks, Cody Hall, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Kenny Omega, who took over leadership from Styles.

After becoming the leader of The BC, Omega went on to form a subgroup called The Elite, which consists of both Matt and Nick Jackson—The Young Bucks.

The heart of the matter

At the recently concluded NJPW: G1 Specials in the USA, Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga, alongside his brother Tanga Loa and legendary father Haku finally turned their backs on faction leader and new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and the rest of The Bullet Club as well. Omega, who following his title defense against fellow stablemate Cody Rhodes, was subsequently attacked by the Bullet Club’s Firing Squad which apparently consists of the Tongans, who also consider themselves as Bullet Club Originals.

Meanwhile, WWE Champion AJ Styles was recently asked at the SDCC if he’s willing to side with Team Kenny or Team Tama in the on-going Bullet Club Civil War and apparently, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion sides with The Firing Squad over The Elite.

“I don’t know if you watched my last match that I had over in Japan with New Japan. I kind of got the crap kicked out of me by those guys. So, I’m a Firing Squad kind of guy.”- AJ Styles on the on-going Bullet Club dissension.

What’s next?

WWE Champion AJ Styles is currently slated to defend his championship against Samoa Joe at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The Bullet Club, on the other hand, are currently busy with their scheduled dates in NJPW and ROH, with some of the faction’s members currently also participating in the on-going G1 Climax 28.