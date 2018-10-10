×
WWE/NJPW News: Bad Luck Fale reveals WWE superstar's role in Jay White joining Bullet Club

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
224   //    10 Oct 2018, 09:46 IST

Jay White is in the Bullet Club
What's the story?

Following Jay White's shocking alliance with The Bullet Club at this week's NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling, Bad Luck Fale took it to his Twitter handle and revealed the one WWE superstar who played a huge part in White's affiliation with The BC OGs.

In case you didn't know…

At King of Pro Wrestling, former IWGP US Champion Jay White once again shocked the entire world when he alongside long-term CHAOS members Gedo and Jado joined The Bullet Club.

Following yet another loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi, White alongside Gedo proceeded to assault Tanahashi when CHAOS frontman Kazuchika Okada made his way out to make the save.

However, The Rainmaker eventually fell victim to a Bullet Club OG assault, as Tama Tonga, Fale, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori made another huge statement.

The heart of the matter

Bullet Club OG Bad Luck Fale has revealed on Twitter that Jay White joining The Bullet Club was a plan which was already in motion four years ago.

Apparently, back in 2014, Bullet Club pioneer and current WWE star, Finn Balor introduced White to Fale in London, UK and from there onwards it was a plan which was set in motion for The Biz Cliz.

Below is Fale's tweet where you can clearly see a young Jay White with a younger Bad Luck Fale and well:

Finn Balor, obviously, found The Bullet Club way back in 2013 alongside Fale, Tama Tonga, and Karl Anderson before eventually departing for the WWE in 2014.

What's next?

Jay White's association with The Bullet Club is definitely one of the most shocking moments of 2018 so far and what makes it even more surprising is the fact that earlier this year, White had already refused Kenny Omega's offer to join The BC.

Looks like White, after all, didn't want to stay in Omega's shadows and opted to make a name for himself with The OGs instead.

