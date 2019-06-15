WWE/NJPW News: Bullet Club member claims that he has new shirts ready for WWE stars

Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Tama Tonga (from left to right)

What's the story?

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga took to Twitter recently and claimed that he already has new Bullet Club T-shirts ready for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. He also asked for Triple H's shirt size as well.

In case you didn't know...

WWE COO Triple H will be making his return to in-ring competition on the 28th of June, 2019 at WWE's upcoming live events in Tokyo, Japan. Upon his return to in-ring competition, 'The Game' will be teaming up with up The Club, who are all set for a huge reunion in Japan.

The trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows are all former members of the Bullet Club, who at one point dominated New Japan Pro Wrestling along with other members of the faction, such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale.

The heart of the matter

At the recently concluded Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Triple H made his return to in-ring competition against his former Evolution stablemate Randy Orton. Despite suffering a defeat, 'The Game' is now all set for another big return to the squared circle, as he is set to team up with The Club in Japan later this month.

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga recently welcomed Triple H to the group and the current IWGP Tag Team Champion has now taken to Twitter and claimed that he has new Bullet Club shirts ready for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Tama further also asked for Triple H's shirt size, indirectly claiming that he also has a Bullet Club shirt ready for 'The Game' as well.

Got our new #BulletClub shirts waiting for ya boys! What size shirt is brother H? https://t.co/w2Ar6IvWQ5 — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 14, 2019

What's next?

Tama Tonga is currently in possession of the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Titles and will be looking forward to defending both the titles simultaneously.

Whereas The Club and Triple H will be teaming up on the 28th of June in Tokyo, Japan.