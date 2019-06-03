×
WWE/NJPW News: Bullet Club members tease dream match with The Usos

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
33   //    03 Jun 2019, 19:26 IST

The Usos
The Usos

What's the story?

Former six-time WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos were recently challenged to a dream inter-promotional match by current IWGP and ROH Tag Team Champion, Tama Tonga of The Guerillas of Destiny.

In case you didn't know...

The Guerillas of Destiny was first formed in 2016 following the departure of Bullet Club's mainstay heavyweight tag team Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. Having signed for the WWE, Gallows and Anderson bid farewell to NJPW and the Bullet Club, as they made their way over to and within a few short months, Tama Tonga introduced his brother Tanga Loa as the newest member of the BC.

Together, Tama and Loa formed GoD and immediately made a huge impact on the NJPW Tag Team Division, as they captured the IWGP Tag Team Titles right away. Fast forward to June, 2019, The Guerillas of Destiny are double champions being in possession of both the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Titles.

The heart of the matter

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga recently took to social media and sent out a tweet teasing the possibility of a dream tag team match against WWE's elite tag team, The Usos.

The Usos, over the years, have established themselves as one of WWE's prime tag teams and have captured the WWE Tag Team Championships for a total of six times. Whereas, GoD, on the other hand, are currently in their fifth reign as IWGP Tag Team Championships and have dominated the tag team scene in NJPW for the past few years and have gotten off to a solid start in ROH as well.

What's next?

The Guerillas of Destiny are currently coming off a successful defense of the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes and the team of Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham. On the other hand, GoD might also defend the IWGP Tag Team Titles at the upcoming Dominion show as well.

The Usos, in the meantime, find themselves in a feud against The Revival on Raw.

