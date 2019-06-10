×
WWE/NJPW News: Bullet Club members throw an open challenge to The Usos and The Revival

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
215   //    10 Jun 2019, 18:50 IST

The Revival (left) with The Usos (right)
The Revival (left) with The Usos (right)

What's the story?

Following their successful defence the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Dominion 6.9, The Guerillas of Destiny called out two of WWE's current top tag teams in The Usos and The Revival.

In case you didn't know...

At Dominion 6.9, Bullet Club's mainstay tag team The Guerillas of Destiny made another successful defence of their IWGP Tag Team Championships as they defeated their arch-rivals Evil and Sanada in a rematch from Honor Rising.

The duo of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa won the IWGP Tag Team Titles for a record fifth time when they defeated the LIJ duo earlier this year at the ROH/NJPW co-produced Honor Rising tour.

After another fun back-and-forth tag team match between the two teams, that also included several Bullet Club shenanigans throughout the entirety of the contest, GoD came out on top when Tama Tonga pinned Evil via a quick roll-up pin to win the match and retain the belts for the Bullet Club duo.

The heart of the matter

At NJPW: Dominion 6.9, The Guerillas of Destiny secured a huge win over Evil & Sanada and following their win over the LIJ duo, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa commented on their victory and also addressed another one of their arch-rivals, The Briscoes.

Both Mark and Jay Briscoe have been vouching for a rematch for the ROH World Tag Team Championships for quite some time now, however, according to The Guerillas, Tama and Loa are hunting for some new blood and a fresh pair of challengers.

GoD eventually ended their promo with an open invitation to any tag team around the world, as they then namedropped The Usos and asked them to step up to the plate and challenge the Bullet Club OGs.

Tama Tonga, for one, also referred the phrase "FTR", a term made popular by the Bullet Club during the days of The Elite, as 'The Good Bad Guy' asked Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder not to let the fences prevent them for stepping up to the plate.

What's next?

The Guerillas of Destiny is now preparing themselves for the upcoming Kizuna Road tour in New Japan, and the current IWGP Tag Team Champions also have a tough task ahead of them in Australia as part of the Southern Showdown events.

Tags:
NJPW The Usos The Revival Tama Tonga
