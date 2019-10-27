WWE/NJPW Rumors: Bullet Club star teases inter-promotional match with Finn Balor

Finn Balor seems to have caught the attention of his former crew

The Prince has returned

Finn Balor recently returned to NXT, a brand many would argue he put on the map. While it seemed that he'd joined up with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to battle the Undisputed Era, the former Universal Champion shocked the world and instead attacked Johnny Wrestling.

Balor went to WWE Backstage this week to talk about his motives, revealing that this was who he really was. After his brutal assault on the Heart of NXT, he claimed that "the Prince is back." And while we don't know where he stands with Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era, it's clear that he's not focused on the NXT Championship just yet.

In NJPW, Finn Balor, known as Prince Devitt, created and led the Bullet Club, wreaking havoc throughout the company. Now it seems that Balor has brought back the Real RocknRolla, and he's put the entire NXT roster on notice.

Newest Bullet Club leader calls out Balor

Back in 2018, Jay White took over as the fifth and current leader of the Bullet Club. In no time, he managed to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and is currently the IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

On Twitter today, "Switchblade" Jay White sent out a short tweet, only naming the original leader.

White has been calling himself the "Last RocknRolla" for quite some time now, so it's no surprise that he'd be looking to call out the OG leader. After all, he's already had a few run-ins with another former leader in Kenny Omega. And if he's keen to prove that he's the one to take the Bullet Club into its greatest era, why not go after the one that started it all?

Where will this lead? Is this just a subtle jab sent from across the way, or does White have more in store?

