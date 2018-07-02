WWE/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes compares Kenny Omega's athletic abilities to a certain WWE superstar

During a recent interview with ESPN, ROH superstar Cody Rhodes spoke about his biggest adversary Kenny Omega and apparently also went on to compare the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion to a certain WWE superstar.

The issues between Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega initially began last year during Omega’s IWGP Heavyweight Title match against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW: Dominion 6.11, when Cody initially wanted to throw in the towel on behalf of Omega but wasn’t able to do so due to the rest of the Bullet Club members.

Also, during last year’s G1 Special in the USA, Omega repeated the same as he proceeded to throw in the towel for Cody during his IWGP Heavyweight Title bout against Okada, but, “The Cleaner” was eventually prevented by Matt and Nicks Jackson, the Young Bucks.

However, at NJPW’s latest New Beginning in Sapporo show, Cody Rhodes finally betrayed Kenny Omega, when he hit the former IWGP US Champion with a Cross Rhodes and further proceeded to attack Omega along with Hangman Page, before Omega’s former tag team partner Kota Ibushi stepped in to make the save for Kenny Omega and thus reuniting the Golden Lovers in the process, leaving the status of the Bullet Club in question.

While speaking with ESPN, Cody Rhodes revealed that he has apparently been keeping a close eye on his rival Kenny Omega and has also seemingly watched his last year’s G1 finals showdown against Tetsuya Naito, as well as, his four matches against ‘The Rainmaker’ Kazuchika Okada.

As per Cody, Omega is definitely one of the most athletic competitors in the world of Professional Wrestling today and is definitely an athletic marvel with unparallel strength and according to ‘The American Nightmare’, Omega is also the strongest guy Cody has shared the ring with aside from WWE superstar Cesaro.

"I watched his G1 final against Naito last year, I've watched every single Okada match. You have to look at him, and he's a competitor. If you really strip the curtain back he's a competitor in the sense where, 'I want to be better at this than you are. I want to be the guy in the spotlight. I want to be the guy waving the banner.' That's the real competition of wrestling. So I like to look at that very aware and say, OK, Kenny is an absolute athletic marvel as far as his cardiovascular goes in that ring, his ability, his unparalleled strength -- I think the strongest guy I've felt besides him is Cesaro. You look at those things and [ask yourself] how can you compete with him."

NJPW: G1 Specials in the USA will take place at the Cow Palace in San Francisco on the 7th of July and as of this writing, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes now has the chance of becoming a triple champion as he is set to challenge for the ROH World title at ROH: Best in the World, the NWA World title at All In, and the IWGP Heavyweight title at The G1 Specials.