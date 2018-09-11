Indie News: Cody Rhodes reveals the list of superstars against whom he'd like to defend the NWA World Championship

Cody is on a roll with his career in the indies

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Cody Rhodes revealed the list of superstars he would like to defend his newly-won NWA World Heavyweight Championship against in the near future.

At Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' inaugural All In pay-per-view, 'The American Nightmare' Cody once again made history by winning his second ever World Championship since departing from the WWE a few years ago.

Cody, who is also a former Ring of Honor World Champion, captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at All In after an outstanding back-and-forth match against former champion Nick Aldis.

The NWA World Heavyweight Championship is quite arguably one of the most prestigious World Titles in all of Professional Wrestling, considering the fact that legends such as Ric Flair, Harley Race, and Cody's own father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes had memorable reigns with the NWA World Title.

However, as far as Cody is concerned, 'The American Nightmare' currently has a lot of weight on his shoulders given the fact that he would like nothing less than a memorable NWA World Title reign--He is also apparently looking to defend his title against a few notable names.

As noted, a fan asked Cody on Twitter about which superstar he would like to defend his NWA Title against to which the new champion responded by stating the names of Shingo Takagi (who recently departed from Dragon Gate), Willie Mack, Cody's fellow NJPW colleagues Will Ospreay and Tomohiro Ishii, a potential rematch with Nick Aldis, and finally noted the name of Cody's mentor Randy Orton.

Tons of great match-ups...Shingo, Mack, Orton, Ishii, Ospreay, Aldis’ rematch.



I don’t care about company lines. It goes where I go. https://t.co/PRZxCpKd3Z — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 10, 2018

Cody is currently in contention of becoming the first ever NWA and IWGP US Heavyweight Champion, as he gets all set to challenge Juice Robinson for the US Title.

