WWE/NJPW News: Finn Balor reunites with Bullet Club members

Finn Balor has reunited with the Bullet Club

This past weekend, former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor reunited with his former Bullet Club stablemate Tama Tonga along with legendary father Haku and fellow NXT star Kushida as well.

Finn Balor's history in Bullet Club

During his tenure with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Finn Balor (then known as Fergal Devitt) formed the legendary Bullet Club faction along with Bad Luck Fale at Wrestling Dontaku event in 2013. Later in the same night, Balor and Fale were joined by Karl Anderson and Tama Tonga and the four men officially inaugurated the Bullet Club faction by beating down former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

As the leader of the Bullet Club, Finn Balor peaked in the Jr. Heavyweight division as he won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on three different occasions and also won notable matches against the likes of Togi Makabe and Hiroshi Tanahashi. So much so, Balor also challenged for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at one point in time when he went head-to-head against Kazuchika Okada.

At Invasion Attack, 2014, Balor competed in his final match for NJPW and represented the Bullet Club for the one final time, as The Young Bucks turned their backs on Balor midway through his match against Ryusuke Taguchi.

Following Balor's departure, AJ Styles took over the leadership reigns in the Bullet Club and became the group's frontrunner as he challenged for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on several notable occasions.

Balor reunites with Bullet Club buddies

Over the past weekend, Finn Balor reunited with Bullet Club OGs Tama Tonga and Haku, as the former Universal Champion who recently returned to NXT shared the following photo of himself with the two men:

As noted, the reunion took place at Tama Tonga's place as he shared photos of his family enjoying a Sunday barbeque with Balor and former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Kushida who was also at the reunion.

Had some friends over for a Sunday BBQ reminiscing about our good times together in 🇯🇵. Surround yourself with good people and keep moving forward. pic.twitter.com/aPFGDIfUEM — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 14, 2019