WWE/NJPW News: Finn Balor teases a potential Bullet Club reunion

Finn Balor with Bad Luck Fale (left) and Tama Tonga (right)

What's the story?

During a very recent G1 Climax show at the Nippon Budokan, several Bullet Club members were suspended and fined for three months by the NJPW management due to their recent actions.

Following the conclusion of the event, WWE superstar and Bullet Club founder, Finn Balor went on to tease a potential Bullet Club reunion between himself and The OGs.

In case you didn't know...

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was one of the most successful Junior Heavyweights of all time during his tenure with New Japan Pro Wrestling and The Bullet Club.

Balor, who initially founder the Bullet Club alongside fellow WWE superstar Karl Anderson and NJPW superstars Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale, eventually left NJPW for the WWE in 2014.

Following Balor's departure from Japan, his current WWE colleague and WWE Champion AJ Styles took over the leadership reigns in The Bullet Club.

The heart of the matter

Despite receiving a warning from NJPW management beforehand, Bullet Club members Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale was eventually suspended from New Japan Pro Wrestling for a span of three months.

During Tama Tonga's final B Block match against Toru Yano at the G1 Climax 28, The Tongans once again made their presence felt by intervening in the match and causing a disqualification that eventually prompted NJPW President Harold Meij to suspend The BC OGs.

Following the conclusion of all the heated events at the G1 28, former Bullet Club leader Finn Balor (FKA Prince Devitt) tweeted out the following and teased a potential BC reunion in Brooklyn for SummerSlam weekend.

In response to Balor's tweet, his former associates Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga also had very interesting replies, as well.

What's next?

Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale are currently still under NJPW contract and also competed in the finals of the G1 Climax, however, could we possibly witness the three men reunite with Balor at SummerSlam on the 19th of August? Only time will tell!