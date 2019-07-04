WWE/NJPW News: Former WWE star reveals why he is better suited for NJPW

KENTA (left) with Jon Moxley (right) during their time in WWE

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling's newest signee KENTA was recently in an interview with the company's official website and during the conversation, the former WWE star revealed why he feels he is better suited in NJPW than in WWE due to his Strong Style wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

KENTA was initially signed by WWE in 2014 in his homeland of Japan, however, during his tenure with the company, the former GHC World Heavyweight Champion had a disappointing run with the company.

Starting out in NXT, the former Hideo Itami, suffered some major career setbacks in WWE due to him suffering from notable injuries. Following his promotion to the main roster from NXT, KENTA was assigned to the 205-Live brand and became an addition to the Cruiserweight Division.

In February of 2019, KENTA was eventually released from WWE and at this year's Dominion 6.9 pay-per-view, the former Pro Wrestling NOAH star made his debut for NJPW when he was accompanied alongside his former tag team partner Katsuyori Shibata.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with New Japan Pro Wrestling recently, KENTA explained that his style of Professional Wrestling isn't like the WWE style and the former WWE star definitely suits better in NJPW.

Upon his return to Japan, KENTA now hopes to awaken the Strong Style competitor which is in him and hopes to make an impact in today's evolving style of Professional Wrestling. (H/T: SEScoops)

“My style isn’t really like the WWE style. There’s an aggression there that’s closer to Strong Style, my matches evolve in a more thrilling way. I think if I can fit in here, I’ll be able to awaken something that’s been dormant for a long time.”

What's next?

KENTA will be making his in-ring debut for NJPW on the opening day of the G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, Texas against Kota Ibushi.